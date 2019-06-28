York County mother will serve time for murdering child

A York County mother will serve 15-to-30 years in prison for the murder of her young daughter in June of 2016. 33-year old Regina Lester of Jackson Township pleaded guilty to killing her 3-year old saying she did it to “get the darkness out of her”.
