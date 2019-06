If you’re looking to get a jump on Fourth of July fireworks, you can catch them launched off the top of the Duke Street Parking garage tonite to wrap up the annual Celebrate Lancaster event. Tomorrow you’ll find them at the Shrewsbury Fireman’s Carnival, Froelich Park in Mountville, Sunset Park in Middletown and Rockvale Outlets in Lancaster, and on Sunday Long’s Park holds its Independence Day Celebration.