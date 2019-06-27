Route 24 construction in York County

Penndot is warning that you may face delays if you have to travel on Route 24 in York County. Work starts today on a 4-mile section of the highway between Winterstown and Red Lion boros and also on a half-mile stretch of the road in Mount Wolf.
