Traffic Enforcement Kicks In Ahead Of 4th Of July Holiday

The actual 4th of July isn’t until next week but law enforcement’s National Impaired Driving Mobilization is underway now. Officials say through July-7th, sobriety check points and/or roving DUI patrols will happen in Adams, Lancaster and York Counties. The increased activity by state and local police follows last years jump in alcohol-related fatalities over the same holiday weekend. You can download the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s SafeRider app at Google Play and Apple’s iTunes store. Drivers can learn more about PennDOT’s efforts to prevent impaired driving and other safety initiatives online at:

https://www.penndot.gov/travelinpa/safety/Pages/default.aspx