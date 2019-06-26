Rutter’s Fallfest on October 13th at Maple Grove Raceway

28TH ANNUAL RUTTER’S FALLFEST COUNTRY MUSIC FESTIVAL

Fallfest 2019 will be Sunday, October 13, 2019 at Maple Grove Raceway.

30 Stauffer Park Lane, Mohnton, PA

Tickets are on sale now starting at just $10 each.

Children 5 & under get in free. The show starts just after 11am. Parking areas open at 7am and Gates to the field open at 8am.

Join us for a great day of country music starring:

CHRIS JANSON

DYLAN SCOTT

FILMORE

BRANDON RATCLIFF

& LOCAL ARTISTS OLIVIA FARABAUGH AND MORE!

For more information visit FallfestConcert.com.