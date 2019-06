A free expunging clinic will be held in York County Wednesday. Residents can remove criminal charges that did not result in convictions from their records. The allegations can sometimes be a barrier to employment and housing. MidPenn Legal Services, the York County Bar Association and Foundation and the York County Economic Alliance will host the event at Crispus Attucks on South Duke Street will run from 4:30p to 6:30p. Registration is required. Call 717-854-8755 x204.