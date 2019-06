The coroner was called to the scene of a York County traffic accident on Tuesday. Officials say a medical event led to the crash that happened just after 3pm along Carlisle Road near Conewago Road in Dover Township. The male driver was pronounced dead at the scene, while a female passenger was injured. We don’t know her condition. As for the victim, there will not be an autopsy. The victim’s name will be released once the family has been notified.