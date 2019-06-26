Lancaster Co. Man Charged In Death Of Girlfriend

First and third-degree murder charges have been filed against the boyfriend of a Lancaster County woman who was stabbed and strangled at a Schuykill County campground last January. State Police say were called to the Rausch Creek Campground in Hegins Township on January-6th. Troopers arrived to find 53-year old Terri Gee of Ephrata in the cab of a pickup truck owned by 44-year old Robert Leonard the 3rd of Lancaster. The woman was bleeding and suffering from stab wounds. State Police say the victim was flown to Hershey Medical Center but she later died. At the time, troopers described Leonard as behaving erratically. Now he has been arrested on multiple offenses including criminal homicide, aggravated assault and possessing a knife. Leonard is being held without bail in the Schuykill County Prison.