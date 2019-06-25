Woman Charged In Hit-&-Run Of Lancaster City Pedestrian

The driver who hit a Lancaster City pedestrian last week has been identified and charged. Police say the driver of the blue Ford minivan hit a woman in a marked crosswalk at around 3:30p on June-17th. It happened at the intersection of North Queen and West James Streets. Officers say the victim had multiple injuries including a cut on her head and a concussion. The driver initially stopped and then pulled into a parking lot before escaping the scene. Now police have charged 28-year old Leesha Artis of East Lampeter Township will multiple offenses including accidents involving death or personal injury while not being properly licensed.

