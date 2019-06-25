Motive Offered In Lebanon County Bomb Threat

The suspect wanted for a bomb threat in Lebanon County Sunday was allegedly frustrated that officials would not pay attention to his story about his encounter with a UFO in 2014. State Police say a suspicious package was found at around 9am near the Bahney House Hotel in the first block of West Main Avenue in Myerstown. Troopers safely disposed of the package. No one was hurt. State Police say the suspect 28-year old David Oxenrider believed that if humans didn’t become ‘good people’ that aliens were going to destroy the earth with a nuclear laser beam. Oxenrider has been charges with manufacturing a weapon of mass destruction, causing or risking a catastrophe and recklessly endangering.