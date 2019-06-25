Fatal Traffic Accident In Lancaster Kills Berks Co. Woman

A Reading woman was killed in a 4-vehicle traffic accident in Lancaster County Monday. State Police the crash happened at around 8:30am along Route-222 south in East Cocalico Township. Troopers say a tractor-trailer driver from Florida failed to stop in a construction zone and collided with a car, a van and a truck. State Police say the driver of the car, 57-year old Evelyn Nazario was pronounced dead at a hospital. Several others were injured but we do not know their condition. The initial investigation and clean up closed the roadway for more than 7-hours. So far no charges have been filed.