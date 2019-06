A Lancaster City homicide investigation continues as police hope that residents can help identify a man seen on surveillance video. Officers are still looking for a suspect in the May-30th shooting death of 22-year old Tyreek Gardner. The victim was shot multiple times along the 500-block of East Chestnut Street. Now police have posted some clips that show a man standing along the 200-block of North Plum Street. Follow this link to watch the clips.