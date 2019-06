The suspect who was allegedly seen on video firing a handgun on a Columbia Borough street last week is now in custody. Police say 18-year old Javon Sanford has been charged with aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and two firearms offenses. Sanford was arrested for the incident that happened along the 500-block of North Avenue last Wednesday evening. No one was hurt. Sanford is being held in the Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $250,000 bail.