Multiple Shootings In York City Leave 3-People Wounded

Three people have been wounded in separate incidents in York City since Friday evening. Police say 34-year old John Depina of York was shot in the back along the 900-block of Wayne Avenue just after 6pm Friday. Depina was taken to York Hospital were he was in stable condition. Then just after 1am early Saturday, officers say 34-year old Simeon Haynes was shot in the arm and leg along the 700-block East King Street. He was in stable condition at York Hospital. Then a few minutes later along the 500-block of Girard Avenue, police say 39-year old Johnnie Howell was shot in the head. Initially he was taken to York Hospital but he was then transferred to Hershey Medical Center where he was listed in stable condition. No word yet on whether any arrests have been made in the various cases. Residents can text a tip to ‘Yorktips’ at 847-411.