Local Independence Day Fireworks Displays

Celebrate the 4th of July with some fireworks! Check out the list of local fireworks displays around the Susquehanna Valley and celebrate responsibly.

FRIDAY, JUNE 28

Downtown Lancaster, PA – “Celebrate Lancaster” – 10:00pm

SATURDAY, JUNE 29

Sunset Park – Middletown, PA – 9:00pm

Froelich Park – Mountville, PA – 9:30pm

The Shops at Rockvale – Lancaster, PA – 9:30pm

American Legion Carnival Grounds – Tower City, PA – 10:45pm

Shrewsbury’s Fireman’s Carnival – 10:45pm

Lancaster Barnstormers – Following the baseball game

Reading Fightin’ Phils – Following the baseball game

York Revolution – Following the baseball game

SUNDAY, JUNE 30

Long’s Park – Lancaster, PA – Dusk

TUESDAY, JULY 2

Reading Fightin’ Phils – Following the baseball game

WEDNESDAY, JULY 3

Carlisle Fairgrounds – Dusk

Koons Park – Linglestown, PA – Dusk

Riverfront Park – Millersburg, PA – Dusk

Fairmount Park – Red Lion, PA – 9:00pm

Grace Baptist Church – Lewisberry, PA – 9:15pm

Frackville Little League/Softball Complex – Frackville, PA at 9:30pm

Reading Fightin’ Phils – Following the baseball game

THURSDAY, JULY 4

City Island – Harrisburg, PA – Dusk

Coleman Memorial Park – Lebanon, PA at 9:00pm

Ephrata, PA – Lincoln Heights Outdoor Recreation Area (behind Ephrata Rec Center) – Around 9:00pm

New Holland Community Park – New Holland, PA – 9:00pm (rain date: 7/5/18)

The Star Barn Village July 4th Celebration – 9:00pm

Jacobus Memorial Park – 9:15pm

Ben Franklin Parkway – Philadelphia, PA – 9:30pm

Inner Harbor – Baltimore, MD – 9:30pm

July4York – People’s Bank Park – 9:30pm

Moul Field – Hanover, PA – 9:30pm

West Reading Pool Party – West Reading Pool – 9:30pm

Wrightsville, PA – Fireworks show – 9:30pm

Lititz Springs Park – Lititz, PA – 9:45pm

Monument Hill – Port Carbon, PA at 10:00pm

FRIDAY, JULY 5

Williams Grove Speedway – Mechanicsburg, PA – Dusk

Veterans Memorial Park – Shippensburg, PA – 9:30pm

SATURDAY, JULY 6

Island Park – Schuylkill Haven, PA – Dusk

Hopewell Fairgrounds – Stewartstown, PA at 9:30pm

Quarryville Memorial Park – around 9:30pm

East Petersburg Community Park – East Petersburg, PA – After movie in the park (sometime after 10:00pm)

Governor Mifflin Community Days – Governor Mifflin High School – 10:00pm

Buck Motorsports Park – Quarryville, PA (3D Fireworks Display)

Lancaster Barnstormers – Following the baseball game

SUNDAY, JULY 7

Springettsbury Township Park Amphitheater – 9:00pm

Is your community hosting a Fireworks Celebration that is missing from this list?  Let us know! Send the details to Lee.Jacoby@cumulus.com.

