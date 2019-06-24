Local Independence Day Fireworks Displays

Celebrate the 4th of July with some fireworks! Check out the list of local fireworks displays around the Susquehanna Valley and celebrate responsibly.
FRIDAY, JUNE 28
Downtown Lancaster, PA – “Celebrate Lancaster” – 10:00pm
SATURDAY, JUNE 29
Sunset Park – Middletown, PA – 9:00pm
Froelich Park – Mountville, PA – 9:30pm
The Shops at Rockvale – Lancaster, PA – 9:30pm
American Legion Carnival Grounds – Tower City, PA – 10:45pm
Shrewsbury’s Fireman’s Carnival – 10:45pm
Lancaster Barnstormers – Following the baseball game
Reading Fightin’ Phils – Following the baseball game
York Revolution – Following the baseball game
SUNDAY, JUNE 30
Long’s Park – Lancaster, PA – Dusk
TUESDAY, JULY 2
Reading Fightin’ Phils – Following the baseball game
WEDNESDAY, JULY 3
Carlisle Fairgrounds – Dusk
Koons Park – Linglestown, PA – Dusk
Riverfront Park – Millersburg, PA – Dusk
Fairmount Park – Red Lion, PA – 9:00pm
Grace Baptist Church – Lewisberry, PA – 9:15pm
Frackville Little League/Softball Complex – Frackville, PA at 9:30pm
Reading Fightin’ Phils – Following the baseball game
THURSDAY, JULY 4
City Island – Harrisburg, PA – Dusk
Coleman Memorial Park – Lebanon, PA at 9:00pm
Ephrata, PA – Lincoln Heights Outdoor Recreation Area (behind Ephrata Rec Center) – Around 9:00pm
New Holland Community Park – New Holland, PA – 9:00pm (rain date: 7/5/18)
The Star Barn Village July 4th Celebration – 9:00pm
Jacobus Memorial Park – 9:15pm
Ben Franklin Parkway – Philadelphia, PA – 9:30pm
Inner Harbor – Baltimore, MD – 9:30pm
July4York – People’s Bank Park – 9:30pm
Moul Field – Hanover, PA – 9:30pm
West Reading Pool Party – West Reading Pool – 9:30pm
Wrightsville, PA – Fireworks show – 9:30pm
Lititz Springs Park – Lititz, PA – 9:45pm
Monument Hill – Port Carbon, PA at 10:00pm
FRIDAY, JULY 5
Williams Grove Speedway – Mechanicsburg, PA – Dusk
Veterans Memorial Park – Shippensburg, PA – 9:30pm
SATURDAY, JULY 6
Island Park – Schuylkill Haven, PA – Dusk
Hopewell Fairgrounds – Stewartstown, PA at 9:30pm
Quarryville Memorial Park – around 9:30pm
East Petersburg Community Park – East Petersburg, PA – After movie in the park (sometime after 10:00pm)
Governor Mifflin Community Days – Governor Mifflin High School – 10:00pm
Buck Motorsports Park – Quarryville, PA (3D Fireworks Display)
Lancaster Barnstormers – Following the baseball game
SUNDAY, JULY 7
Springettsbury Township Park Amphitheater – 9:00pm