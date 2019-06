Retired 3-star Navy admiral and former 2-term congressman from Pennsylvania Joe Sestak has become the 25th Democrat to announce he’s running for president. The 67-year-old Sestak delayed his decision because of the return of his daughter’s brain cancer. Sestak served in the House from 2007 to 2011 and then lost a senatorial bid to Republican Pat Toomey. He attempted a rematch IN 2016, but lost in the primary.