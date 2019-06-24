Bicyclist Killed By Train In Lebanon Co.

A bicyclist was struck and killed by a train in Lebanon County over the weekend. 0fficials say the 21-year old victim had been riding along the tracks near Route-422 in Cleona on Saturday afternoon when he was hit. An investigation is ongoing.
