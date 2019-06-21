Suspects Sought After Guns Drawn In Columbia

When a driver got out of their SUV in Columbia Borough on Wednesday evening and pointed a gun at a pedestrian, the walker then pulled out a gun and fired several shots. Police say the driver got into their vehicle along the 300-block of Avenue-J and took off. No one was injured but a home along the 100-block of South Fourth Street was hit. Officers have surveillance video of the incident and they are asking for help in identifying the two people. Anyone with more info can call Columbia Police at 717-684-7735.