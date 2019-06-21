Do You Recognize This Suspect Hit-&-Run Vehicle Wanted In Lancaster City?

A Lancaster City pedestrian was hit by a minivan even thought she was legally walking in a marked crosswalk. Police are looking for the driver of the blue Ford minivan that hit the woman at around 3:30p Monday. It happened at the intersection of North Queen and West James Streets. Officers say the victim had multiple injuries including a cut on her head and a concussion. The driver initially stopped and then pulled into a parking lot before escaping the scene. Anyone with more info can text an anonymous tip using “lancs” plus a message to 847411.