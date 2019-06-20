York City Residents Invited To Town Hall

York City residents are invited to a town hall meeting. The Mayor and City Council will discuss long-term plans for the Department of Economic & Community Development on Monday June-24 at 6:00 p.m. in Council chambers at 101 South George Street.
