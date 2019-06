A Lancaster man who had his concealed carry permit revoked has turned himself in to police after he was charged with pulling out a handgun and pointing it at two teens. Manheim Township Police say 42-year old Antonio Rodriguez the III faces endangering the welfare of children, simple assault, reckless endangerment, and other offenses. Officers say the incident happened on June-10th and included Rodriguez allegedly shoving another teen. The victims were able to escape. No one was injured.