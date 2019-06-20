Resident Fights Intruder In York County

A West Manchester Township man fought off an intruder early Wednesday morning. Police say the suspect 22-year old Zachary Lomenzo allegedly broke a kitchen window just after 3:30a and entered a home along the 1500-block of East Berlin Road. The homeowner grabbed a handgun and confronted Lomenzo, firing a warning shot and ordering him to leave. When he didn’t, the resident shoved and punched Lomenzo, holding him until police arrived. The homeowner needed multiple stitches due to a bad cut from broken glass. The suspect was also treated for minor injuries. Lomenzo is charged with several offenses including burglary and criminal trespass. He is being held in the York County Prison in lieu of $150,000.