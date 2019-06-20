PA Voters To Decide On Marsy’s Law

Pennsylvania is one of 9-states that does not address crime victims rights in their state constitution. But that could change later this year. The state Senate this week passed a measure that will put the question on the ballot in this November’s election. Marsy’s Law codified crime victims rights into the California state constitution when the effort first began a decade ago. The move gave those rights the force of law. The law is named after Marsy Nicholas who was a senior at the University of California Santa Barbara, when she was stalked and murdered by her ex-boyfriend. The rights include various notifications and protections that are similar to those afforded to people who are accused of a crime.