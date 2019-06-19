Lancaster Woman Charged With Animal Cruelty

After watching a video allegedly showing a woman beating her dog, a judge in Lancaster rules that the suspect will face felony charges of animal cruelty and endangering a child. The District Attorney’s Office says 28-year old Ashley Gaston beat her 1-year old pitbull earlier this month in her Lancaster City home. Prosecutors also say Gaston also ordered her pre-teen son to hit the dog. Police say the pet suffered multiple cuts and bruised lungs. Officials say Gaston is being held in the Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $50,000 bail.