‘Good Samaritan’ Turns Into Robbery Suspect In York Co.

The man who stopped behind a woman suffering tire trouble in York County Monday morning was not doing so to help her. York Area Regional Police say the man did ask if the woman needed help but then he added “Do you have cash to pay me?” This happened just after 8am along Bahns Mill Road in Windsor Township. Officers say the woman responded by trying to get back into her vehicle but the suspect grabbed her and then went through her purse eventually stealing some cash before leaving the scene. The victim was not hurt. Police describe the suspect’s car as a blue 4-door Honda with several bumper stickers and a Pennsylvania license plate. Anyone with more info can call officers at 717-741-1259.