Cumberland Co. Man Gets Prison In Death Of E-Town Teen

A Camp Hill man has pleaded guilty in Lancaster County to beating a teen who later died. The District Attorney’s Office says 24-year old David Skalla admitted to a felony count of aggravated assault and a misdemeanor count of involuntary manslaughter in the attack on 16-year-old Blake Shearer last August in Elizabethtown Borough Park. The Elizabethtown High School junior was playing music loudly and when Skalla told him to turn it down and Shearer refused. That’s when Skalla punched the victim several times on the top of his head. Shearer was taken to a hospital where he lost brain function and died 4-days later. The plea deal calls for Skalla to serve from 8-to-16 years in prison. During this week’s proceeding, Skalla apologized to the family and the court and said he should have been the bigger man and just walked away.