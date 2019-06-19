Conestoga Man Charged in Lancaster Co. Fatal Crash

A Lancaster County man is arrested for driving drunk and causing a fatal traffic accident last winter. Manor Township police say 33-year old Abraham Smith of Conestoga was speeding last February on Safe Harbor Road near Walnut Hill Road when he crossed into the opposite lane and hit another car. The other driver, 24-year-old Ian Gingerich of Conestoga Township was pronounced dead at the scene. Smith has been charged with multiple offenses including homicide by vehicle and several DUI counts. The suspect was released from the Lancaster County Prison after he posted $150,000 bail.