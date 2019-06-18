York Co. Home Invasion Suspect Identified

One of the two suspects in a York County home invasion from last April has been identified. Northern Regional Police have issued a warrant 25-year old Harry Gibbs the III of York on multiple offenses including robbery, burglary, theft and aggravated assault. Officers say two men broke into a residence along the 4900-block of the Susquehanna Trail in Conewago Township early on the morning of April-28th. The pair tied up the homeowners and then stole an undetermined amount of cash. The couple was not injured. So far, the co-conspirator has not been identified. Gibbs remains at-large.