Suspect Arrested On Drug Charges In York City

A 1-month investigation ends with the arrest of a York City man on drug offenses. The District Attorney’s Office says officers with the York County Drug Task Force has charged 34-year old Johnny Villalona with various charges including cocaine distribution and firearms offenses. Officials say undercover buys were followed by a search warrant for the suspect’s home along the 300-block of West King Street. Police allegedly found 145-grams of powder and crack cocaine, an assault style handgun, scales, packaging materials and approximately $1,300 cash.