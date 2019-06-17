One Dead, One Injured In Lancaster City Shooting

A weekend shooting in Lancaster City leaves one man dead and another man wounded. Police say the two were shot at around 12:30a Sunday morning when a confrontation turned violent at a party along the 600-block of Lafayette Street. Officers found the 44-year old Anthony Marshall of Harrisburg with a bullet wound to his torso in the first block of Laurel Street. He was taken to a hospital where he succumbed to his injury. Police found a Lancaster man with a gunshot wound to his shoulder in the 700-block of Manor Street. He is recovering. The investigation continues. Anyone with more info can text an anonymous tip to ‘LANCS’ to 847-411.