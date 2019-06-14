Have You Seen Either Of These Two Missing Men

A man from York and another from Lancaster are reported missing and possibly in danger. State Police say 63-year old James Spiegel was last seen on June-11 in the area of Whitecraft Road in Shrewsberry Township. Troopers believe he may be confused and there are some mental health concerns. Residents who know more can call 717-428-1011. Over in Lancaster County, 40-year old Joseph Valentin left his residence in the 1100 block of Elm Avenue thursday and has not been seen or heard from again. Anyone who can help in this case can call the Manheim Township Police at 717-569-6401.

James Spiegel

Joseph Valentin