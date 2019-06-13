OSHA Report Issued On York City Firefighter Deaths

A federal safety agency’s report on the deaths of two York City firefighters last year is now out. The National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health say several contributing factors led to the March-2018 deaths of Ivan Flanscha and Zachary Anthony. The two men died when a wall collapsed as they extinguished some hot spots at the old Weaver Piano and Organ Factory. The structure along North Broad and Walnut Streets was undergoing renovations when a 3-alarm fire broke out the night before. The report points to several factors in the deaths including a previous partial collapse, lack of a working sprinkler system and the risk of sending the men inside when weighed with any possible benefit.