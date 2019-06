A warrant has been issued for a Lancaster City man who threatened to kill his ex-girlfriend and her current boyfriend. Police are still looking for 29-year old John Lugo II who was pulled over for a traffic stop the next day, but he was able to run away from officers. Lugo is now charged with multiple offenses including making terroristic threats, escape and several traffic violations. Anyone who knows more about his whereabouts can call Lancaster Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-1913.