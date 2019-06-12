Gunshots Hit York City Homes

Several York City homes have been damaged by intentional gunfire. Police say 3-homes near North Newberry and Smith Streets were hit by bullets when suspects in a brown Ford, and a white Honda fired weapons just before 10:30p Monday. Then a few hours later early Tuesday morning, several homes along the 300-block of East Poplar Street were also damaged by gunfire. No one was injured in either incident. Police say neither shooting was random. Residents who know more can share it on the anonymous tip line at 717-849-2204.