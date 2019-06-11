York Co. Inmate Stirs Controversy & Death Threats

A national controversy over last year’s death of an inmate at the York County prison is based on a false claim that some of the man’s organs were missing. Coroner Pam Gay says the manner of the April-2018 death of 41-year old Everett Palmer Jr has been ruled undetermined but it is still being investigated. Gay says the cause of death was an excited state, associated with methamphetamine toxicity, during physical restraint. She also blames other factors like Palmer’s health at the time. Gay says during an autopsy, several of the inmate’s organs were removed for further tests and they are still in custody. The coroner says the family and their attorney were fully notified during the process. Due to the controversy, security has been increased for Gay and District Attorney David Sunday after both received death threats.