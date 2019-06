York City fire officials are still working to learn the cause of a Sunday night blaze. Flames were confined to a 2nd-floor bedroom of a home along the 600-block of West Philadelphia Street. Officials say the Red Cross is helping the 3-adults who were displaced. The damage estimate is $100,000. Earlier that night, a fire started in the engine of a car in a garage along the 800-block of West Poplar Street. Those flames caused about $40,000 in damage. There were no injuries in either fire.