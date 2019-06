The Middletown man who told officials at a Lancaster County hospital that he couldn’t control his temper has been convicted of felony and misdemeanor counts of terroristic threats. The District Attorney’s Office says a jury has convicted 49-year old Donald Burkhart Jr. of making multiple threats of a ‘biker gang’ assault at UPMC Pinnacle Lititz last November. It happened as Burkhart’s wife was in labor. No one was hurt. Sentencing will take place this summer.