The man wanted for a Lancaster City shooting last month is now in custody. Officials say 39-year old Jason Garcia was arrested near Millersville on Saturday. Garcia is charged with aggravated assault and weapons offenses for the May-4th shooting of a 22-year old Manheim Township man near North Duke and East Orange Streets. His injury was not life-threatening. The suspect is being held in the Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $75,000 bail.