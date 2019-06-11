Fatal Traffic Accident Updates For York/Lancaster

A York County woman was killed in a traffic accident on Monday afternoon. The Coroner’s Office say 61-year old Gail Matthews of Yoe died less than an hour after the crash along Camp betty Washington Road and Springwood Road in York Township. Police say Matthews was wearing a seat belt. The other driver was hurt but we do not know the extent of their injury. Meanwhile, we know a bit more about the double fatal traffic accident Sunday night in Lancaster County. Police say a 53-year old man and a 29-year old woman died just before midnight along the first block of East Swartzville Road in East Cocalico Township. Officers say speed was a factor when the driver lost control on a curve and slammed into a fence and a tree. The victim’s identity will be released once the family has been notified.