York City Shooting Leaves 2-People Wounded

No arrests yet following a shooting early Saturday in York City that left 2-people wounded. Police say gunfire rang out at around 2:30am along the 300-block of Smith Street. Officers say a short time later 3-people arrived at York Hospital. They say 20-year old Austin Barnes was shot in the leg and arm, 19-year old Yarelis Rivera was hit in the arm while 20-year old Takara Wright suffered abrasions from shards of glass from a window. Police say all three were in stable condition and expected to survive. But the group was not helpful to the investigation. Anyone who knows more can call the anonymous tip line at 717-849-2204.