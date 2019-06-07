VP Pence Visits York Co. Business

Vice President Mike Pence spent more than an hour visiting a York County business Thursday ahead of speech at an evening state Republican dinner in Camp Hill. Pence toured JLS Automation in Springettsbury Township. The company which began operating in 1955 currently employs about 70-people. The VP used the opportunity to urge congress to approve a new trade deal between the U-S and Canada and Mexico. Democratic lawmakers have expressed problems with several provisions including protections for drug-makers.