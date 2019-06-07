Lancaster Co. Man Pleads Guilty To 3rd-Degree Murder

A man who helped Lancaster County prosecutors convict another man of 1st degree murder last year has now pleaded guilty to multiple charges including 3rd-degree murder. Lancasteronline.com reports that the plea by 40-year old Alejandro Cruz-Santiago carries a prison term of 12-to-25 years. The District Attorney’s Office says Cruz-Santiago provided key testimony that led to a life sentence for 50-year old Jose Ferrufino of Manheim Township. Last December, Ferrufino was found guilty of shooting to death 35-year old Hugo Garcia-Hernandez in his Providence Township home in March of 2017. Officials say the killer suspected the victim was having an affair with his wife.

