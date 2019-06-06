One Man Wounded In Lancaster City Shooting

A gunfight broke out in the middle of a Lancaster City street Wednesday evening leaving one man with multiple gunshot wounds. Police say it wasn’t a random act of violence when two men began shooting at each other just before 5:30p along West King near Coral Street. The 26-year old victim was hit in the arm and torso. Officers say he is being treated at Lancaster General Hospital but we do not know his current condition. A handgun was recovered at the scene. One bullet hit a passing car, luckily no one inside was hit. A person of interest was interviewed by police but so far no one has been charged.