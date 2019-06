A Lancaster County man is headed to prison after he pleaded guilty to possessing and sharing child porn. Prosecutors say 56-year old Timothy Wolf of Manheim Township has been sentenced from 2-to-10 years in jail after police discovered over 500 images on his computer. They say Wolf also had software designed to hide his internet activity and permanently erase deleted files. When Wolf is released he will have to register his whereabouts for 25 years, under Megan’s Law.