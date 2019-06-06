Adams Co. Man Convicted For 39-Year Old Double Homicide

A jury has convicted an Adams County man for a 39-year old double homicide. Prosecutors say two burglars set fire to a New Freedom Township home early on the morning of August-30th, 1980 and then shot the residents as they attempted to flee the flames. Police say 41-year old Nancy Patterson and her 17-year old daughter Deborah were killed. The victim’s partner was wounded and survived. Flash forward to this week when 58-year old Abraham Cruz was found guilty of 2-counts of 1st-degree murder as well as burglary and arson among other offenses. Prosecutors are not seeking the death penalty. Cruz will be sentenced in August. Another man, Abraham’s uncle, Erasmo Cruz pleaded guilty to 2-counts of 3rd-degree homicide in the case in 2014. That’s when another man pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit burglary. A fourth man who was implicated in the crime has died.