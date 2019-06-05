Truck Driver Pleads Guilty In I-83 Triple Fatal Accident

A Mississippi truck driver has pleaded guilty to a traffic accident that killed 3-people last year on I-83 in Dauphin County. The District Attorney’s Office says 29-year old Jack Satterfield III was intoxicated on October-12th of last year when his tractor trailer slammed into a line of traffic along I-83 north at mile marker 47. Officials say 11-vehicles were involved in the accident. The victims who were in two of the vehicles; were 24-year old Zachary Lybrand of Middletown and his 16-month old daughter Elliana and 22-year-old college student Ethan Van Bochoven from NJ. Satterfield will be sentenced on August-6th.