Suspect Captured After York Co. Police Chase

A police chase in York County ends with two crashes and State Police firing at the suspect before he was arrested. Troopers say 25-year old Christian Hill of York refused a traffic stop for alleged speeding along Route-30 in Hellam Township just before 2am Tuesday. Hill pulled his Jeep Cherokee into the Round-The-Clock Diner parking lot in Springettsbury Township where he refused to follow commands by the State Police. Troopers say hill hit a moving car and then got back onto Route-30. State Police were able to hit and spin Hill’s Jeep near the North George Street intersection, but the suspect allegedly rammed the patrol vehicle’s driver side door. That’s when the trooper fired his weapon hitting the Jeep, disabling it. Hill tried to escape on foot towards the Susquehanna Trail but State Police were able to take him into custody. Hill was treated for some minor injuries. No one else was hurt. The trooper who fired his sidearm is on administrative leave while an investigation continues. Hill has been charged with multiple offenses including aggravated assault on a police officer and reckless endangerment.