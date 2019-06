A Lititz woman gets prison time stealing money from her York County business. Federal prosecutors say 46-year old Wendi Detter was ordered to serve 18-months in jail for wire fraud after she embezzled more than $100,000 from YCP Inc. Detter was president and part owner of the construction and excavation firm when she wrote herself checks for her own personal use and financial gain. Detter must also complete 2-years of supervised release.