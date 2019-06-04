York City Stabbing Death Ruled Not Criminal

Accidental self impalement. That is the ruling in last weekend’s fatal stabbing of a 13-year old Florida boy in York City. Police were called to the 1000-block of East Philadelphia Street early last Saturday morning, for a medical emergency. Officers found Tre Hartman of Winter Haven with a puncture wound to his neck. After an investigation and autopsy results, police and the District Attorney’s Office have determined that there was nothing to indicate that anything criminal occurred in the death.