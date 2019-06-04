Lancaster City Man Back In Prison After Parole Visit Finds Drugs & Explosive

A state parole visit to a Lancaster City man last friday led to an evacuation of several homes and an arrest. Police say when state agents visited 38-year old Carlos Torres they allegedly saw a large amount of suspected synthetic marijuana in a backpack along with an explosive device. Officials cleared some of the homes around the 100-block of South Water Street until it was learned that the device was a commercial firework that had been made to look like dynamite. No one was injured. Officers say they confiscated synthetic marijuana, crack cocaine and three types of controlled substances in pill form. New drug and weapons offenses were filed against Torres who is in the Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $500,000 bail.